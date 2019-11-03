Wild Rose Police searching for theft suspect

The Wild Rose Police Department is searching for a second suspect after a theft from a local sporting goods store and gas station on October 30 at about 11:20 a.m.

Police say two males stole two Raven crossbows, one model R-29 and one model R-26. Both bows were complete packages including scopes, quivers and cocking devices.

Police have located one suspect but are still searching for the second. The suspect is described as being approximately six feet tall wearing a baseball style cap on with a grey colored jacket or sweatshirts.

Police say they entered the store went directly to the back, selected their items and proceeded back out the door by passing the checkout counter. Police say they were confronted by management but just kept walking.

Police have located a red Dodge pickup truck that the suspects used to leave the area.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Wild Rose Police Department at 920-622-4148 or email rmonacelli@wildrosepolice.com.

