Wild deer in Dunn Co. tests positive for CWD

A wild deer in central Dunn County was recently discovered to have Chronic Wasting Disease.

Wednesday night, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources looked to address any concerns.

The meeting at the Dunn County Judicial Center also looked at what plans should be put in place to deal with the spreading disease.

The infected deer was located outside of Menomonie.

Officials are trying to see if this case is tied to other nearby CWD cases.

"We have six positives in western in Eau Claire County, and now this positive in Dunn County. They're about 18 miles apart. So, what we really need to know is if there are additional positives between this one in Dunn County and the six positives in Eau Claire County, to see if there may be a bigger connection between those two or else they could certainly be isolated situations as well," said DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor Jess Carstens.

The DNR reports more than 1,500 deer have been analyzed in the county since CWD testing began.