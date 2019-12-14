'Wild week' as Washington works amid impeachment

By  | 
Updated: Sat 12:58 PM, Dec 14, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi don’t see eye-to-eye on much these days.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, and Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, listen as Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, foreground, speaks during a news conference to unveil articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

But in the throes of impeachment, they’re in lockstep on the desire to close out the year by checking off items on their to-do lists.

As the uncertain politics of the effort to remove Trump from office collide with critical year-end legislative deadlines, Washington, for the first time in recent memory, appears intent on demonstrating its capacity to multitask.

Even Trump, no stranger to unpredictability and drama, could only marvel at the week of Washington whiplash, observing, “This has been a wild week."

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus