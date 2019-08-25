Wine and dog lovers raise money for local organization

A Riverbend Winery in Chippewa Falls hosted its annual Wines for Canines event today to support Bob's House for Dogs. Bob's House for Dogs is a local organization that works to find pets loving homes.

Attendees enjoyed two free drinks and food with a ticket purchase. There were also chances to win prizes and of course there were dogs there to join in the fun. 100 percent of the proceeds from the event go straight to Bob's House for Dogs. Donna Sachs Riverbend Winery and Distillery says the event is a favorite.

"It is just an amazing place. They are doing amazing things for these dogs,” she said. “Wine and dogs are like two of my favorite things in the whole world, so it is just a no-brainer that we could do something like this."

In just four hours, the event raised seven thousand dollars for Bob's House for Dogs with over 300 people in attendance to support the cause.

