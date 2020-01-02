Winner of the SkyWarn 13 Weather Predictor contest sponsored by Eau Claire Lawn Equipment

In November, WEAU asked viewers to predict the first 4” snowfall of the season by picking a date between December 1, 2019 and April 15, 2020.

WEAU received 1,633 total entries. A snowfall of 8.2” was officially measured in Eau Claire on Monday, December 30, making it the first snowfall of the season to receive more than 4”.

A total of six people choose the date of December 30. During WEAU 13 News at Five on January 2nd, a live winner was drawn from among the six people.

The grand prize winner is Abbi Baader from Augusta, WI.

They won a Toro SnowMaster 724 OXE 24" snow blower from Eau Claire Lawn Equipment, value $749.00.

The five runner-ups that selected that day will receive a consolation prize of a WEAU scarf and mug.

Congratulations to the winners! Thanks to everyone who entered.

This contest was sponsored by Eau Claire Lawn Equipment.

