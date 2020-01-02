Winner of the SkyWarn 13 Weather Predictor contest sponsored by Eau Claire Lawn Equipment

Sponsored - In November, WEAU asked viewers to predict the first 4” snowfall of the season by picking a date between December 1, 2019 and April 15, 2020.
WEAU received 1,633 total entries. A snowfall of 8.2” was officially measured in Eau Claire on Monday, December 30, making it the first snowfall of the season to receive more than 4”.
A total of six people choose the date of December 30. During WEAU 13 News at Five on January 2nd, a live winner was drawn from among the six people.
The grand prize winner is Abbi Baader from Augusta, WI.
They won a Toro SnowMaster 724 OXE 24" snow blower from Eau Claire Lawn Equipment, value $749.00.
The five runner-ups that selected that day will receive a consolation prize of a WEAU scarf and mug.
Congratulations to the winners! Thanks to everyone who entered.
This contest was sponsored by Eau Claire Lawn Equipment.