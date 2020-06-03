Winner of the SkyWarn 13 Weather Word Contest sponsored by Eau Claire Lawn Equipment

Throughout the month of May, SkyWarn 13 meteorologist revealed a weather word during each weekday.

Viewers were asked to go to weau.com and enter the word for their chance to win a new lawn mower from Eau Claire Lawn Equipment.

WEAU received more than 7,000 entries!

During Hello Wisconsin on June 2nd, SkyWarn 13 Meteorologist Kelly Slifka selected the word “Stratus” from May 13th.

This narrowed down the entries to 176.

During WEAU 13 News at 5 p.m. on June 2nd, SkyWarn 13 Meteorologist Darren Maier drew the lucky winner from a bucket.

Congratulations to Debbie Halvorson from Strum, WI who won the Toro Max SmartStow Personal Pace High Wheel Mower.