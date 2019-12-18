Winning $372 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

Photo courtesy: MGN
Updated: Wed 2:59 AM, Dec 18, 2019

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Talk about an early Christmas present!

One lucky ticket sold in Mentor, Ohio, won the estimated $372 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The winning ticket hit on all six numbers – 22, 30, 53, 55, 56 and a Mega Ball of 16 – to win the grand prize. The cash option is worth about $251.5 million.

The ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Tyler Boulevard.

For selling the winning ticket, the Giant Eagle will get a $100,000 bonus.

It’s the 20th time someone in Ohio has hit the Mega Millions jackpot since the Ohio Lottery began selling the tickets in 2002.

The winner has until June 14 to claim the prize.

Copyright 2019 Gray Digital Media via WOIO. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at cleveland19.com.

 
