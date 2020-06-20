Winona County has no new COVID-19 cases

Winona County in Minnesota is reporting no new positive COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health site contained an error reporting one new case.

They have 93 positive cases, and 15 deaths from COVID-19.

They warn against social gatherings, and used the example of a bar. They continue to recommend wearing masks in public, avoiding enclosed spaces with groups of people, getting tested if you have symptoms, physical distancing, covering your cough and sneezes, washing hands, and avoiding touching your face.