Winona health officials identify high risk areas, encourage people to quarantine

Winona County Health and Human Services have identified high risk areas and encourage people who visited the establishments to self quarantine.

If you have visited any of the following place during the dates listed, you are encouraged to quarantine for 14 days.

TJ Maxx Onalaska June 8-10

Planet Fitness Onalaska June 8 and 10 (after 5:30 pm)

Howie's La Crosse June 8, 10, 12

Blue Moon Onalaska June 5-7, 10, 13

La Crosse Queen La Crosse June 9, 10

Pettibone Public Beach La Crosse June 5-7, 11-13

Legends and Twisted Moose La Crosse June 5-7, 11 and 13

Brothers Bar La Crosse June 5-7, 11 and 13

The Crow La Crosse June 5-7

Broncos La Crosse June 5-7, 11 and 13

The Library Bar La Crosse June 5-7, 11 and 13

Animal House La Crosse June 13, 14, 16