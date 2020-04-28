Winona website looks to help local artists during pandemic

Beginning in the 70s and 80s, Winona Minnesota has had a renaissance of the arts.

However, like most small businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected local artists.

"When you think of artists as gig workers and those gigs are now gone for the most part, it's been quite devastating," said Lee Gundersheimer, the Winona arts and culture coordinator.

Looking to bring artists and consumers together, the City of Winona launched WINONArts.com.

The website has three Create During COVID initiatives.

Create in Place is a hub offering lists of different classes, lessons, and online activities.

"If someone has a painting class that they're promoting and want to get out to people to help with homeschooling and other things, they can sign up to be listed on that site," Gundersheimer said.

Make in Place is a spot where local makers can sell their wares.

The city hopes to start having digital craft fairs in early June where people can virtually meet with artists prior to purchasing their work.

"There's just so many people that I have connected with on a very deep level when they talk about how art is affecting them and I am missing out on that and I'm missing that so much," said Heather Bach, a mandala and jewelry artist featured on the website.

The website also features a spot for area livestreams.

Additionally, the city of Winona has a listing of available funding and grants for artists who are financially struggling during the pandemic.

"I wanted to be some place where people looked out for each other and I am reminded of that daily as I see how people in this area are pulling together and supporting each other," Bach said.

For locals, WINONArts.com is a chance to come together during stay-at-home orders.

Additionally, the city hopes the website will live on past the pandemic and continue to serve as a constant resource for artists and the community.