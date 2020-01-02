Winter After Hours comes to Pinehurst Park

Are you starting to get cabin fever from staying inside this winter? That means it's time to get outside, embrace the cold and the snow with some outdoor activities in the Chippewa Valley.

Ice skating, sledding, snowshoeing and other winter activities are in full swing in Western Wisconsin. The annual Winter After Hours event is back this season to celebrate the great outdoors during the winter months.

All season long there will be activities happening here at Pinehurst Park, but all through January and February every Thursday they will be hosting a special social event. From 6-8 p.m. each Thursday there will be activities at the park for all ages to enjoy.

