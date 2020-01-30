Winter activities at Beaver Creek Reserve

Winter activities for all ages are being highlighted this winter at Beaver Creek Reserve. Snowshoeing and cross country skiing allow you to explore the outdoors, all while getting some exercise.

The sessions are filling up fast this winter but there is still time to get involved. They have seen a lot of interest so far this winter for snow shoeing and cross country skiing, they have added a few more dates coming up.

But even if you don’t participate in a learning session, they do rent out equipment daily. It is just $3 a pair if you want to try out something new this winter.

