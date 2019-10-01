Winter clothes and blanket distribution in Eau Claire

Stack of warm winter clothes on blue wooden background
By  | 
Posted:

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)-- Winter clothes and blankets will be available at no cost this Saturday in Eau Claire.

Redeeming Grace Church will be distributing appeal and blankets on Saturday to anyone in the community who is in need.

Coats will range in sizes from baby to adult.

 