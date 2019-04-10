Winter-like storm could lead to continued flooding

It's a throwback to winter Wednesday around the upper Midwest.

With a heavy snow and rain system settling in, it could also lead to more flooding for some areas.

"We're looking at Dodge, Trempealeau River at Dodge, expecting some flooding there. And also potentials there along the Kickapoo River, any areas to the north such as the Chippewa River, we could see rises with that. There could actually be heavier snowfall in those areas," said National Weather Service Meteorologist John Wetenkamp.

The main stem of the Mississippi River crested late last week.

But with this latest winter-like storm, officials at the National Weather Service say they expect the river to rise again and communities to see continued flooding.

"Being that we have wet soil conditions out there, any potential heavy rainfall producing weather systems that come through could lead to flooding in our area. We're not dry. We've had a few dry days, but our soil conditions are still very wet so any heavy rainfall that we receive is going to run off and we'll see responses in the river rises. So yeah we're certainly not out of the woods for flooding," said Wetenkamp.

He says that he does not expect the flooding to be as severe as what most communities saw in March.

But calls this a transition time of the year for the weather, and says be prepared for anything.