Winter may negatively impact mental health in senior citizens

According to www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org, almost half of adults will experience a mental illness during their lifetime.

As winter sets in, it can also have a negative effect on the elderly, who may lose their independence during this season. According to the Director of Community Health for HSHS Sacred Heart, Laura Baalrud, one out of every four adults get diagnosed with a mental health disorder in any given year.

For some, winter is a time to get outside and enjoy activities that are only available during the cold months. But according to Clinical Coordinator Rachel Kilde, it is a season that can be difficult for the elderly to manage.

“As it gets colder, it’s harder to be mobile and there is a lot of fear about falling and hurting yourself,” Kilde said. “You end up homebound.”

Baalrud said as the weather gets colder-seniors feel that they lose their independence.

“That can affect then, the socialization which in turn can cause people to have more isolation,” she said. “The more isolated a person has the higher risk they have of developing depression.”

Baalrud said many adults struggle with depression at some point in their lives.

“A thing that is a misconception with people is, depression is a normal part of aging; it is not.”

Baalrud said there are some signs of depression to look for.

“Sometimes, depression looks different in a lot of different people, changes in mood, people sleeping a lot more, changes in diet,” she said. “For some people it might be increase frustration or irritability. People might develop headaches, stomach aches, feeling achy all over.”

She said there are things you can do to help combat depression.

“What people can do is make a concerted effort to be active in the winter,” Baalrud said. “Be sure to get exercise. If you can, walk outside, maybe you can go to the local YMCA, maybe you can go walk at the mall.”

For Kilde, she said it is important to reach out to those who may be struggling.

“It's really important that we think about those in our community that might be lonely, especially during the holiday season and reach out to them,” Kilde said.

Baalrud said if you or a loved one is struggling with any sort of mental health issue during this winter, or at any time in the year, contact your family health physician for ways to treat them.

