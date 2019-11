Winter parking regulations will start Friday in Stanley.

Stanley Police Department says from 3 a.m. Nov. 15 through 6 a.m. on April 1, no vehicle is permitted to park on any city street between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Vehicle in violation will be subject to an initial fine of $15.

If you have any questions about the winter parking regulations, you are asked to contact Stanley Police Department.