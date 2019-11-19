Winter recreation path announced as 2019-2020 winter season project

Wintermission Eau Claire has partnered with the City of Eau Claire and area organizations to announce the first pilot project for the 2019-2020 season, a winter recreation path.

The route is projected to connect Phoenix Park to UW- Eau Claire’s campus and create a circuit around the Randall Park neighborhood. The path will be plowed with high priority after snow events, according to Wintermission.

The Eau Claire Wintermission team says they are working with local government to identify projects to implement during the 2019-2020 winter and more pilot projects are to be announced soon.

