Winter returns: Easter snow could be significant

After weeks of relatively mild temperatures and very little snow, it appeared we might just be able to put winter in our rear view mirror until next season. Flowers are coming up, grass is turning green, and birds are singing the songs of spring. However, if you have lived in Wisconsin long enough, you know it's rare for winter to give up so easily. We may be approaching the middle of April, but it's not too late for winter to rear its ugly head one last time, and it appears it will do just that, in time for Easter. A winter storm watch has been issued for several counties here in Western Wisconsin, from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

The ingredients will be coming together for a large storm to develop in the Southern Plains by Sunday morning. Upper level winds will steer the storm to the northeast, and while some uncertainty remains in the track, forecast models have come into better agreement. As it looks now, a few weaker low pressure systems will eventually merge into a more powerful storm once reaching the Great Lakes. One of these will track farther north, over Southeast Wisconsin before this happens, and this will likely bring a swath of heavy precipitation into the state. Details should become more clear as we get further into the weekend, but for now it appears we can expect the first bands of precipitation to arrive by early afternoon Sunday. It could be mild enough to start off as rain, but a quick transition to snow is expected as temperatures slowly drop. The afternoon will feature periods of heavy, wet snow that will continue into the night. Roads will become snow covered and slippery, while most surfaces will likely be weighted down by the heavy snow. As winds increase from the northeast and north, trees and power lines will suffer, leading to the threat of power outages. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph are forecast, with gusts over 30 mph. The storm will then lift northeast, taking the heaviest snow away from the area later Sunday night, though some lingering lighter snow is likely into Monday. The potential exists for several inches of accumulation, with possibly a foot or more in select locations.

We will be watching the forecast closely and will provide updates on any changes through the weekend. You can stay up to date on this storm right here on weau.com, and on all of our weekend newscasts.