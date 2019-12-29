Winter returns Monday: One more snow storm to wrap up 2019

It's been just over two weeks since our last measurable snowfall this month, but our snow hiatus comes to an end with one final snow storm before we say goodbye to 2019. As our weekend storm continues to weaken to our west, another low will intensify to the south, tracking up into the Great Lakes. Precipitation will continue to stream northward through Wisconsin, while taking a westward jog into our part of the state through the day. This unusual motion is due to a large upper low that will be over the region, capturing this storm and pivoting deeper moisture westward. The storm will gradually move away Monday night, bringing an end to accumulating snow with improving conditions as we finish up 2019 on Tuesday. WEATHER ALERTS: A winter storm warning will be in effect for the Chippewa Valley and surrounding counties through the day Monday, until midnight Tuesday. Far southern counties will be under a winter weather advisory where snowfall amounts are forecast to be a bit lower.

TIMING: A light mix of rain and snow will spread into the Chippewa Valley early Monday morning but should transition to all snow before noon. Snow is then likely through the afternoon and evening, tapering off in much of the area by midnight.

IMPACTS: Temperatures will be hovering around freezing through much of Monday so this will be a heavy, wet snow that will cling to most surfaces. Roads will become snow covered, especially from late morning and through the afternoon when the snow is likely to be steady with greater intensity. As temperatures drop through the evening, the snow will transition to a more powdery snow before ending. Winds will increase from the west and northwest, blowing the falling snow and reducing visibility. Travel on area roads will become increasingly difficult, so use extreme caution getting around if you have to be out in these conditions.

AMOUNTS: This is a challenging snow forecast as we don't typically see significant accumulations when a storm tracks so far to the east and will be centered up around Lake Superior on Monday. However, in this situation with a strong upper low overhead and a surface trough extending westward from the storm, deeper moisture will lead to a plowable snowfall for much of Western Wisconsin. A widespread 4-7" is forecast with locally higher amounts possible. The highest totals are expected further to the northeast of Eau Claire, closer to the storm center.