Winter storm impacting Thanksgiving travel

More than 55 million travelers are making plans to kick off the holiday season with a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

Source: Oregon Dept. of Transportation / CC BY 2.0 / MGN

More than 1.1 million people will be traveling for the holiday weekend, which is a 2.9 percent increase from 2018.

“Between the deer hunting season and the thanksgiving holiday our traffic definitely gets compounded this weekend," said Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant Dean Haige.

With so many planning to travel, Tuesday night’s pre-Thanksgiving snow storm could change significantly impact things for most.

"Typically the peak travel times associated with the Thanksgiving holiday start around noon on Wednesday and continue through Wednesday evening and then they pick up again on Sunday in the morning as travelers head home," said Sgt. Haige.

The snow storm could mean more travelers on the road Thursday morning as conditions are expected to be dangerous Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.

"We would definitely suggest you watch the roads if it’s snowing hard and the roads are covered. Let those crews get out there and clean them up before you hit the roads,” he said.

AAA says with 4.6 percent growth, air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the thanksgiving holiday, with 4.45 million Americans expected to fly. For area travelers hitting the skies, Chippewa Valley Regional Airport officials say at this time, one charter flight to Nevada that was expected to leave Eau Claire Wednesday morning will be delayed until Thursday morning.

Whether you're flying out of Eau Claire or Minneapolis for the holiday, airport officials strongly encourage travelers to check with their airlines for delays or cancellations before heading to the airport.

