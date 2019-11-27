Winter weather leading to crashes, runoffs

The Thanksgiving week snowstorm is causing headaches for drivers in the area, and leading to problems on area roads. As of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post is reporting 10 crashes, 23 runoffs, and 19 vehicle assists.

Inside Eau Claire city limits, the ECPD says crashes are low, but power outages are a problem because tree limbs are falling on top of power lines. Power crews are busy working to restore power to homes and street lights.

We'll continue to monitor these situations throughout the day.

