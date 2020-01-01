Winter weather no match for one food delivery driver

With winter already dropping around 30 inches of snow in the Chippewa Valley, it can be hard for people to get out and pick up food.

That's where drivers with companies like EatStreet, come in to save the day and dinner. WEAU caught up with EatStreet driver, Richard Lilly, to find out how the weather impacts his ability to deliver. Lilly said he has been driving with EatStreet for about a year.

“We pick up the order, and then we go to the customer's house and drop it off,” Lilly said.

He said a job that involves driving was the perfect fit for him.

“I used to drive as a cab driver and I just love driving,” Lilly said. “I put on about 150 miles a day in an eight hour shift.”

In the year he has been driving for EatStreet, he said their order-reach has grown dramatically.

“We've definitely seen a huge leap in the customer base, just even within the last 6 months,” he said. “It really has taken off.”

Rain, shine, sleet or snow; Lilly gets the food where it needs to go.

“It's hard to find drivers that are willing to work in bad weather,” he said. “The drivers that are willing to work, definitely see more orders than on a normal day.”

Lilly said as the temperature goes down, their order volume goes up.

“We definitely see a huge jump in the orders and a lot of new people that we don't normally see,” he said. “It slows things down, it definitely does. We have to be a lot more mindful of the situations out there.”

He said bad weather tends to make customers a little more patient.

“Customers are definitely more understanding and generous when it comes to poor weather,” Lilly said.

He said while some days can be extremely busy.

“We can get, in an 8 hour shift, 10 orders to 25 orders, just depending on the day and the weather, Lilly said. “Generally speaking, within about 15 minutes we get an order.”

Although others can be extremely slow.

“We hope for another order right away, otherwise we just find someplace to park and wait for the next order,” he said. “When it is really slow, we'll go sit at home.”

Lilly said his car is his office.

“I'm my own boss,” he said. “I mean, it's just you and your car at that point.”

For Lilly, he said the best part of his job is the ability to drive.

“I really enjoy it. It's been a great experience, a lot of great people. You meet a lot of regulars that are great to see,” he said. “I love driving, that right there makes it worth it to me.”