Wis. Dells man charged with homicide dies in jail cell

A man accused of killing his wife was pronounced dead inside a jail cell in Columbia County on Sunday night.

Sheriff Roger Brandner of Columbia County said the inmate has been identified as 31-year-old Fuad Pashayev of the Wisconsin Dells. Pashayev was pronounced dead by the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Brandner said jail staff were completing their routine cell checks around 11 p.m. when a deputy found Pashayev. Life-savings measures were unsuccessful.

Brandner said Pashayev was being held in the jail awaiting his court appearances regarding the suspected homicide of his wife in the Wisconsin Dells in March. He was being housed in a cell by himself. Authorities said he killed himself after all the inmates in the cell block were locked down for the night.

Authorities said although there was no foul play suspected, the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office to complete an investigation.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Divine Savior EMS, the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

