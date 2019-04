The Wisconsin jackpot winner is scheduled to come forward and claim their prize on Tuesday.

The winner of the $768.4 million jackpot will be announced at noon.

The Wisconsin Lottery said the winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Speedway gas station in New Berlin.

The drawing was held on March 27. The winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44 and 62. The Powerball number was 12.

The cash option is $477 million before taxes.