WisDOT: Drivers should slow down and stay alert due to peak deer activity

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to be alert for deer in the upcoming weeks.

Law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin reported 20,177 crashes that involved deer. Dane County had the highest deer involved crashed last year with 1,033.

WisDOT offers the following tips to avoid deer crashes and motorist injuries:

• Slow down, eliminate distractions, and make sure all vehicle occupants are buckled up.

• If you see one deer cross in front of you, watch for more. One long blast from your vehicle’s horn may frighten the deer away.

• If a collision with a deer is unavoidable, brake firmly and stay in your lane. Avoid sudden swerving which can result in a loss of vehicle control and a more serious crash. If you hit a deer:

o Get your vehicle safely off the road if possible and call law enforcement. Be prepared to describe your specific location.

o It’s generally safest to stay buckled-up inside your vehicle. Walking along a highway is always dangerous as you could be struck by another vehicle.

o Don’t attempt to move an injured deer.

