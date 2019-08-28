WisDOT reminds drivers to buckle up, be patient and safe during holiday travels

Police enforcement has been upped for the Labor Day holiday and WisDOT is reminding drivers to be safe.

WisDOT says for the safety of motorists and workers, construction on most highway projects will stop by noon on Aug. 30 and will not resume until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Drivers are still asked to be alert for work zones, lane restrictions and potential delays.

WisDOT also says during last year’s Labor Day holiday weekend, traffic crashed resulted in seven fatalities and 355 injuries in Wisconsin.

