Wisconsin Assembly OKs virus bill in first virtual session

The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a sweeping coronavirus relief bill in the Legislature's first virtual session. About two-thirds of the Assembly's 99 members participated in Tuesday afternoon's session via videoconference out of fears of contracting the virus. A handful of lawmakers sat in the Assembly chamber, all separated by at least 6 feet. The session got off to a slow start as the chief clerk tried to call the roll but the body ended up approving the bill 97-2. The Senate is holding a similar session Wednesday to send the bill to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. As of Tuesday, the coronavirus had killed 170 people in Wisconsin.

AP-WF-04-14-20 2149GMT

