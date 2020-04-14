Wisconsin Assembly meets via virtual session for first time

About two-thirds of the Wisconsin Assembly's 99 members are participating remotely in a virtual session to vote on a coronavirus response bill. Tuesday's session is the first time lawmakers have gathered since the pandemic. The session is taking place in the Assembly chamber as usual. But due to fears over spreading the virus, many representatives dialed in via teleconference. The session got off to a slow start as Chief Clerk Pat Fuller tried to call the roll. The Senate is holding a similar session on Wednesday to send the bill on to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

