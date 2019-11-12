Wisconsin Assembly passes bill helping hemp industry

The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a bill intended to help the state's industrial hemp industry as the program enters its second year.

The bill would align the state's program with new requirements under the 2018 federal farm bill, while also allowing Wisconsin to retain control. The bipartisan measure is designed to help farmers, hemp processors, retailers and consumers as the industry grows.

The bill comes as some lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers are pushing to legalize medical marijuana and decriminalize small amounts of pot. There's also a bill to fully legalize recreational marijuana.

Hemp and marijuana are both forms of cannabis, but hemp lacks enough of active ingredient THC to get people high.

The Assembly passed the bill unanimously Tuesday. The Senate passed it in October. It goes next to Evers.

