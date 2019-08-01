Wisconsin Assembly speaker denies paralyzed lawmaker request

The Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly is telling a paralyzed Democratic state representative that he will not grant his request to call in to committee meetings by phone but will pursue other accommodations to appease the lawmaker.

Speaker Robin Vos sent Rep. Jimmy Anderson the letter on Thursday, hours after The Associated Press contacted every Republican in leadership to see if they agreed with barring Anderson from calling into meetings.

None of the lawmakers commented.

Vos tells Anderson that he can't change the Assembly meeting rule "by fiat" and the full Assembly would have to vote.

Vos says he will make a videographer available upon request for meetings Anderson can't make and would consider allowing for paper ballot voting, a process where the lawmaker can vote without being present.