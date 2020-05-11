Wisconsin Attorney General launches new elder abuse hotline

The Wisconsin Attorney General's office is announcing a new tool to protect seniors in the state.

A new toll-free Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline will allow people to report elder abuse. It also provides resources to educate people about what to look for when it comes to this kind of abuse.

Elder abuse can occur in a variety of formats including financial exploitation, physical abuse or neglect.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says elder abuse is on the rise in Wisconsin and it often goes unreported. He says he hopes this hotline will encourage more people to report when elder abuse is happening as prevention is key.

"The more people become educated about these scams and we know the steps to take to prevent them from happening, the safer that seniors and all Wisconsinites will be," Kaul says.

Kaul says the hotline is especially essential as many Wisconsinites are spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic and could be more susceptible to elder abuse.

"With people staying safer at home, people are having fewer contact with family and friends so it may be difficult to spot elder abuse so a report that may have happened isn’t happening now," Kaul says.

He says people should also be cautious of suspicious phone calls as the COVID-19 pandemic is leading scammers to pretend to be government officials and even offer fake cures.

Kaul recommends people continue to check in on elderly neighbors and relatives and look out for signs of abuse and neglect.

People can call the toll-free hotline at 1-833-586-0107 or to access the online portal, click here.