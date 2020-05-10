Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 400; total cases top 10K

Wisconsin's COVID-19 death toll has reached 400. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported two new deaths on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports two deaths were reported in Milwaukee County on Sunday morning.

The coronavirus has killed 225 people in Milwaukee County as of Sunday. Milwaukee County has 3,952 positive cases as of Sunday.

That's nearly 40 percent of the total cases in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has now reported more than 10,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The number of positive test results statewide grew to 10,219 on Sunday, up 280 from the previous day.

