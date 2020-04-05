Wisconsin DHS gives COVID-19 update, new cases reported in Eau Claire County

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a total of 2,267 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Sunday afternoon, up 155 cases from Saturday.

DHS is reporting 68 COVID-19 related deaths in the state and 624 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

25,169 people in the state have tested negative for the virus.

Four new cases are reported in Eau Claire County, bringing the total to 21 cases.

Chippewa County has 16 cases, Dunn County has 5 cases, Barron County has 4 cases, Clark County has 6 cases and La Crosse County has 21 cases.