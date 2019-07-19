Wisconsin DMV affected by power outage

Wisconsin DMV has been affected by power outages.

Wisconsin DMV Service Centers are not able to issue driver license or ID's Friday, July 19.

According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a router managed by a telecommunication company is down.

The following services are affected:

All DMV call centers

Crash records

Hudson and Rice Lake DMV's are unable to process drivers license ID cards or registration products.

Scheduled road tests and renewing license plates and titling a vehicle are unaffected at most service centers. Road tests are being conducted for those with an appointment.

The DOT is advising people to fill out paperwork online, print it and then bring it into their DMV.