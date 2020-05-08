Wisconsin DNR says fire danger is high this weekend

According to the DNR, 98 percent of fires in Wisconsin are caused by people-- with the number one cause being burning debris.

Historically, Wisconsin's big fire danger happens in the spring and experts say this weekend is no exception.

"Our fine fuels that effect our fire spread are really at very critical dry levels based on the temperatures that we've seen, the relative humidity, the amount of moisture in the air and the lack of precipitation," said Eric Martin, a DNR fire suppression specialist.

The Wisconsin DNR says almost the entire state is under high fire danger right now and they are asking you not to burn anything, especially with the expected wind this weekend.

They say the wind can blow down trees and spread debris-- which is fuel for fires.

For the time being, all DNR burning permits in protected areas are being restricted.

Wardens are asking you to hold off on campfires and burning debris for the time being.

"We anticipate some ash-disposal fires. So folks who are out cleaning out their wood stoves from the cooler nights and throwing those into the grass or wooded areas," said Catherine Koele, a DNR wildfire prevention specialist. "Maybe campfires in the evening [are anticipated.] At this time, campfires for warming or cooking are allowed, but with this dry stretch they are really discouraged right now."

If someone sees a fire or starts a fire, the DNR says to call 911 immediately and not try to suppress it yourself.

While the goal is to prevent wildfires, the DNR has resources available should one occur.

"We are pre-positioned with all of our resources. We have firefighters. We have engines," said Ron Schneider, a DNR cooperative fire specialist. "We have bulldozers, airplanes, helicopters and it's a joint effort between the DNR, our volunteer fire departments, [and the] US Forest Service."

If you have questions about when it is safe to burn, you can contact the DNR or your local fire department.