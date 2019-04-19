Wisconsin DOJ reorganizes to create new Forensic Sciences division

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Thursday that the state Department of Justice has been reorganized to create a Division of Forensic Sciences.

In a press release, the DOJ said that with Gov. Tony Evers' approval the plan would bolster its crime labs across the state.

“This reorganization reflects the importance of the work done by the crime labs and our commitment to having rigorous, impartial analysis conducted at those labs,” Kaul said in the release.

Prior to the reorganization, Wisconsin’s three crime labs were part of the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory Bureau, within the Division of Law Enforcement Services.

The primary job of the state’s crime labs is to test evidence from law enforcement, coroners, medical examiners, district attorneys, the attorney general, the governor and other officials and departments.

The state labs are staffed by about 180 administrators, scientists and technicians. The labs are based in Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau.

