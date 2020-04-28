Wisconsin Democratic Party to hold virtual state convention

The Wisconsin State Democratic Convention will still be held this year, but in a different way than it has in the past.

The Wisconsin State Convention was originally slated to be held at a water park in the Wisconsin Dells, but has been changed to a virtual, one-day convention on June 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Congressman Ron Kind said the reason for the change was inevitable due to the current situation in the country.

“Right now, it's all hands on deck in focusing on the virus and what we need to be doing. Working together to really defeat this and keep people safe and healthy through this crisis,” Kind said. “The politics will come later, I'm not sure on a date, but again we are going to be asked to adapt as a country to these changing circumstances.”

The state convention will have a more limited agenda due to the change. Democrats also canceled plans to debate and vote on its platforms and resolutions, caucus meetings and changes to the party’s constitution. The DNC is still scheduled to meet in Milwaukee for the national convention, after moving it back to August 17th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

