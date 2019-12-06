Wisconsin Department of Health Services investigating cases of infection on college campuses

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is investigating into multiple cases of adenovirus infection on college campuses.

Department officials say schools involved include UW- Madison, UW- La Crosse and UW- Oshkosh. They do not have specific numbers of students who have been or are sick.

Students and staff are urged to take precaution in order to avoid the illness. Symptoms can include respiratory illness, diarrhea, pink eye and in rare cases, inflammation of the bladder or severe neurological disease.