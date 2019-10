The Wisconsin Department of Justice has now started their "Dose of Reality- Drug Take Back Program" campaign, and vape pens and cartridges will now be accepted.

Vape pens and other e-cigarette devices are accepted after the batteries are removed. If the batteries cannot be removed, the devices will not be accepted.

National Take Back Day is Oct. 26. and Lake Hallie Police Department says it will take place locally at the Lake Hallie Wal-Mart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.