Department of Public Instruction releases plan for reopening schools

Parents, kids and teachers now have an idea of what classes may look like when schools reopen this fall.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released a nearly 90-page plan called "Education Forward,” outlining a potential plan for classes in the fall. One of the main points, district flexibility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eau Claire Area School District superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck says districts have to be ready to change to meet whatever arises.

“We know that we may be facing different circumstances in the fall,” Hardebeck says. “Those circumstances could change very quickly and districts are going to have to be ready to meet those circumstances and still continue on with the education of our students.”

The plan recommends schools use a variety of three different education models in-person, physically distanced and virtual learning,

“At the end of the day all of this is keeping our students and our staff safe while they are at school and how that spills out into the community,” Hardebeck says. “It's not just about keeping the school safe, it's also about keeping the community safe.”

Michelle Golden is the Executive Director of Human Resources and Public Relations for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and says while schools may be open this year, they will look different.

“We're going to have a little bit of a new normal,” Golden says. “What is normal in a low-risk environment, what is normal in a moderate risk and what's normal in high risk situations.”

Jamie Brockman is the mother of two boys in the Eau Claire school system and says some of the plans outlined may be difficult to implement.

“Socially, they need that environment. They need to be out with their friends,” Brockman says. “It's hard when you're a kid and not being able to play and interact with your friends in the way they had for so long.”

But Brockman also says she's confident that schools will do their best to ensure everyone is safe and ready to learn this fall.

“I'm sure they would do everything they possibly can do to make sure students are safe and everything is cleaned and sanitized and people are keeping their distance,” she says.

Hardebeck says a task-force will be sending out a survey to get input from parents about things they would like to see once schools reopen. To read the entire document and guidelines from the DPI, go to our website, click here.