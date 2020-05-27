Wisconsin Elections Commission plans for fall election cycle

Last week the Wisconsin Elections Commission approved spending $500,000 for the upcoming August and November elections to provide hand sanitizer and PPE.

But during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, the commission discussed how to give municipalities grants from the CARES Act, as well as an absentee voting educational mailing program.

During the meeting, the commission unanimously approved sending out 2.7 million absentee ballot applications to voters.

However, the language of the letter to be included has yet to be decided.

The commission also approved a plan to send out a post care to 203,000 eligible, but unregistered voters with instructions on how to register to vote online.

The commission also took up how to distribute grant money from the federal CARES Act.

"Making the assumption that they have all broken their budgets with anticipated COVID related expenses, vote by mail expenses in April. And so now we're looking to give them a grant to spend on expenses as they move forward into the August and November elections. So it won't be a reimbursement program, it's a grant program. But we are asking them to report to us their expenses from earlier elections so we can, as an aggregate, apply that as the state match, as sort of an in-kind contribution towards our match," said Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

Under the grant, the money can be used for additional ballot supplies, cleaning supplies, absentee drop box installations and security, among others.

There is $4.1 million of grants in total that is available.