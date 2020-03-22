Wisconsin Extends Tax Filing Deadline to July 15

Both federal and Wisconsin income tax payment and return due dates are automatically extended to July 15, 2020. Wisconsin law will automatically extend time and waive interest and penalties for taxpayers due to a presidentially declared disaster.

A list of things that tax filers may be worried about are cleared up below:

• Tax filers do not have to file any extension forms to be eligible for this new due date.

• There is no limit on the amount of payment to be postponed, and there are no income exclusions.

• This applies to individuals, trusts, estates, partnerships, associations, companies or corporations.

• This relief is solely for income tax payments, estimated income tax payments and returns due April 15, 2020.

• There will be no interest or penalty for the period of April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020.

• Interest, penalties, and underpayment interest for failure to make quarterly estimated tax payments with respect to such postponed federal income tax filings and payments will begin to accrue on July 16, 2020.

Governor Tony Evers said, "this is just one more thing we can do for Wisconsinites during this challenging time. Our main goal is to assist our citizens in any way that we can."

