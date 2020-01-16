Wisconsin Farm Technology Days finalize 2020 exhibits

The Innovation Square Committee has finalized its farm exhibits for 2020 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) in Eau Claire County, July 21-23. Five Eau Claire area farms representing the wide diversity of farming in Western Wisconsin, including Apple, Kidney Bean, Dairy, Greens, Horseradish and Salmon production, will exhibit in this year’s Innovation Square at the center of the Huntsinger Farms, this year’s host farm.

“The Chippewa Valley area is a truly diverse agricultural area, with deep roots and a proud heritage of innovation and ingenuity across its many different farms,” said Andy Ferguson, co-owner of Ferguson’s Orchards, and chair of WFTD 2020’s Innovation Square Committee. “Farmers and the general public alike will be amazed at the presentations our five exhibitors are putting on for Farm Technology Days.”

The five 2020 Innovation Square Exhibitors are:

• Chippewa Valley Bean Company, the largest kidney bean grower and processor in the world, on the leading edge of nutrition trends providing an efficient plant-based protein;

• Ferguson’s Orchards, one of the Midwest’s largest commercial apple growers with 250,000 apple trees, and Western Wisconsin’s premier fall ‘agritourism’ destination with apple and pumpkin picking, corn mazes, wagon rides, and more.

• Penterman Farm, a 350-cow dairy farm, home of Marieke Gouda, an international awardwinning cheese company that uses farm-fresh milk from its Brown Swiss and Holstein herd to create farm-fresh, raw-milk cheese every day;

• Silver Spring Foods, owned by Huntsinger Farms, the host farm for WFTD 2020, the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish; and,

• Superior Fresh, the largest aquaponic farm in the world, specializes in organic leafy greens, and Atlantic salmon and Steelhead, as well as regenerative agriculture to restore the environment on its land. Superior Fresh grows its organic greens year-round, providing Wisconsin and neighboring states fresh, locally grown lettuces throughout the year, regardless of weather.

The five exhibits represent “the best ideas, innovations, and entrepreneurs that Wisconsin’s modern agriculture and farmstead companies have to offer,” said Marieke Penterman, CEO of Marieke Gouda.

Each Innovation Square farm will feature rich exhibits from modern farming equipment, to taste tests, demonstrations, crop plots in different stages of maturity, recipes to take home, and fun games to test your knowledge. Brandon Gottsacker, president of Superior Fresh, said, “We hope to get people of all ages excited about agriculture, by giving everyone an up close and personal experience as to how and why we grow food the way we do.”

Added Cindy Brown, president and co-owner of The Chippewa Valley Bean Co, Inc., “Innovation is what it takes to be successful in farming. We’re excited to be alongside our four neighbors to show the rest of Wisconsin what we’re doing across the Chippewa Valley area.”

