Wisconsin Game Fest kicks off in Chippewa Falls

Wisconsin Game Fest is at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls on September 7 and 8 for its inaugural year.

Game Fest celebrates "anything and everything outdoorsy in Wisconsin" according to Game Fest General Manager Kris Cooper.

There are exhibits for hunting, fishing, off-roading, camping and even yard work. Some popular attractions at Game Fest include archery practice, the North America Diving Dogs, live trophy deer and a petting zoo.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own dogs to Game Fest to participate in dock diving or training seminars.

"Wisconsin is so synonymous with outdoors and the beautiful lands that we have so we decided how can we bring all of this into one area and enjoy both indoor aspects and also the outdoors," Cooper says.

Tickets cost $12 but kids 11 & under are free.

Game Fest will continue on September 8 with a church service in the morning and festivities happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.