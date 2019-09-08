Wisconsin High School Cycling League kicks off season on Sunday

The Wisconsin High School Cycling League held its first race of the season on Sunday at Lowes Creek.

The race is the first in a series of five, and coaches and athletes say they are excited for the start of the season.

The race is the first in a series of five and had over 750 participants from across the Midwest including teams from Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan in attendance.

Tiffany Tibbitts, one of the Eau Claire team coaches, said that there were over 30 cyclists there from the team and says that the hard work they put into the season is inspiring.

"It is so much fun to see our athletes out here and their families,” Tibbitts said. “We've got 30 kids racing and most of them aren’t here in the pit zone hanging out because they’re all out on the course cheering for their friends and teammates, so that's the best part for us."

Tibbits said that the kids work throughout the season to sharpen their trail riding skills such as going over rocks and logs and then they work on race etiquette such as passing other riders.

The next race in the series is on September 15 in Wausau.

For more information on the season or to see results from Sunday's race, click here.

