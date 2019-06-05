Wisconsin Historical Society holds meeting for new museum

A new Wisconsin history museum in Madison will not only look back on the state but also represent the past of the Chippewa Valley.

The Wisconsin Historical Society held a discussion session tonight at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.

The goal was to hear their people's ideas for the new museum.

The historical society's director of special projects says it is important to tell the unique stories from all parts of Wisconsin.

“You can't plan a state history museum out of a conference room in Madison you’ve got to get out around the state,” said Alicia Goehring, Wisconsin Historical Society Director of Special Projects. “What is it about this part of the state that helps make Wisconsin, Wisconsin?”

The museum will also represent national history with items like Abraham Lincoln’s shawl and civil rights collections.

It's expected the museum will cost $120 million to build and plans are for it to open within the next five years.