Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce hosts COVID-19 webinar

With many businesses around the state still struggling due to COVID-19, Representative Ron Kind says he's working with his colleagues in Washington on another round of relief.

Kind gave an update during a webinar hosted by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.

He says more funding may be put towards the Paycheck Protection Program but also says there's still about $100 billion available to small businesses at this time.

The congressman says Wisconsin businesses are vital to how the state recovers from the pandemic.

"As we dial back and start loosening things up, we're really going to have to rely on the business community to show best practices, models of how well this can be done in protecting the workforce and protecting customers,” Kind says.

Kind also addresses the extra $600 in unemployment benefits being given out as some businesses say it discourages people from going back to work.

Kind says the extra benefit is necessary for Wisconsin workers as long as the virus is still a threat.

