Wisconsin National Guard adjutant general relieves 128th Air Refueling Wing commander

The Wisconsin National Guard has announced that Major General Paul Knapp has relieved Col. James Lock of his duties as commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing.

The National Guard said the decision was made Thursday and was "due to lost confidence in his ability to command". This lost ability to command included concerning command climate, poor judgement and alleged misconduct according to the National Guard.

An investigation will be conducted.

Col. Shawn Gaffney, who currently serves as the vice wing commander at the 128th, will act as interim commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing until a new commander is selected.