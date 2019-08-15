Wisconsin National Guard helps out humanitarian project in Nicaragua

The Wisconsin National Guard is helping with a humanitarian project for Nicaragua.

According to a release, equipment from a hair salon in Hudson will be making its way to Nicaragua to teach cosmetology skills to me and women in Nicaragua. The Wisconsin National Guard was able to help move the equipment.

According to Amy Wiza, Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners executive director, the organization helps “people improve their quality of life in practical, sustainable ways. We do this through projects that serve health, agriculture, personal development and community programs”.

The release also said the partnership operates more than 50 learning centers in Nicaragua.

