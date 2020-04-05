Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection team sent to senior living facility in Sheboygan

According the Wisconsin National Guard, 30 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen arrived Sunday morning at the Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to help staff due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

As of April 4th, 10 people at the facility in Sheboygan tested positive for COVID-19, including both staff and residents. Officials say the team was sent to create a mobile testing site and collect COVID-19 specimen. The Wisconsin National Guard set-up drive-through collection for staff then moved inside to collect samples for the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health.

Health officials say they identified an outbreak at the facility over the last two weeks. Roughly 350 troops were mobilized to state active duty in March after Gov. Evers declared a public health emergency on March 12. Last month, six National Guard medics were sent to a Grafton senior living facility for three days while it dealt with a staffing shortage do to an outbreak there.

The National Guard is also supporting the Wisconsin Elections Commission by gathering and distributing items such as wipes, hand sanitizer and spray bottles to polling sites a head of the April 7th election. Troops will be working as poll workers to assist with the election, though the number of troops has yet to be set.

Wisconsin National Guard troops are currently helping staff two state-run voluntary self-isolation facilities in Milwaukee and Madison and another Milwaukee-run facility with medics providing medical monitoring as well as administrative support.

Members also helped the DHS move a group of Wisconsin citizens back to their homes after returning to the state from a cruise ship which had confirmed cases of COVID-19 on-board.

